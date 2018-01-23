San Francisco: Social health venture ‘Khushi Baby’ whose technology platform has been developed by Mobisoft Infotech has been awarded as the grand prize winner of the inaugural GenH Challenge.

The GenH Challenge invited worldwide participants to submit globally-relevant solutions to undergoing health challenges as they believed solutions can be found anywhere and by anyone. In total, they received 1,061 registration across 74 countries for the global competition.

Along with 5 other finalists, our CEO Shail Sinhasane represented Khushi Baby as the growth advisor during the pitch event held in San Francisco on January 17, 2018. He highlighted the technological innovation and idea behind the platform to a selection committee comprising of Johnson & Johnson team members and global experts in healthcare innovation.

Ruchit Nagar, Co-founder, and CEO of Khushi Baby had this to say after the big achievement – “We are thrilled to share that we have been awarded a Grand Prize of $250,000 at the Johnson and Johnson GenH Challenge for Maternal and Child Health. In partnership for over a year, Khushi Baby and Mobisoft have worked diligently to build and deliver cutting-edge tools to frontline health workers till the last mile.”

Mobisoft Infotech has built deep domain expertise in the healthcare domain working with several startup and enterprise clients. It has helped this social healthcare organization to not just bring digital technology to track maternal & child healthcare using mobile & cloud, but truly partner with them to strategize and scale their novel healthcare solution.

Our CEO Shail Sinhasane is working closely with the Khushi Baby team in identifying opportunities to commercialize this award-winning technology and make it sustainable in the long run.

What Is The GenH Challenge?

Initiated by Johnson & Johnson, the GenH Challenge is a global social venture competition uniquely encouraging global innovators, entrepreneurs, Frontline health workers to collaborate and tackle some of the world’s difficult health challenges.

The GenH Challenge is based on the belief that everyday ideas can change the trajectory of health for humanity. This competition contributes up to $250,000 in prize, including other incentives, to support and promote the pioneer of genius who will help the world attain its healthiest generation.

About Khushi Baby

Founded by Ruchit Nagar in March 2014, Khushi Baby has built a novel solution to integrate wearable NFC technology, mobile health and cloud computing for producing a complete platform to bridge the gap between world’s child and maternal health. Their goal is to be the digital key, integrating technology with tradition, connecting the last mile to health and social services.