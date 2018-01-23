“Increasing launch of novel drugs likely to drive the Global Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market”, says RNCOS.

Parkinson’s disease is a long term neurodegenerative disorder which affects the dopamine producing neurons in specific areas of the brain known as substantia nigra. Approximately, 10 Million people are living with Parkinson’s disease worldwide. Out of these, nearly 1 Million affected people are found in America. Even though there is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, various drugs are used for controlling its symptoms.

According to our report, “Global Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market Outlook 2022”, a variety of drivers is pushing the worldwide growth of Parkinson’s disease drugs market. Amongst all these, launch of novel drugs for this health condition is a major driver. Recently, in October 2017, Lupin received USFDA approval for carbidopa tablets which is a generic version of Aton Pharma’s Lodosyn tablets. Similarly, Adamas Pharmaceuticals received USFDA approval for the first and only medication for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease related dyskinesia in the same year.

Furthermore, the USFDA also approved Xadago tablets, which are being manufactured by Newron Pharmaceuticals, in 2017. These tablets have been approved as an add-on treatment for patients with Parkinson’s disease who are currently taking levodopa/carbidopa. It is also given to patients going through “off” episode. These episodes happen when a patient’s medications do not work well, causing an increase in Parkinson’s symptoms, such as tremor and difficulty in walking.

Moreover, Strides Shasun received USFDA approval for Amantadine Hydrochloride. This drug is intended to be used for the treatment of patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease and select viral infections. This product received approval in 15 months under the USFDA’s new product clearance regime of GDUFA.

Another drug, by the name of ONgentys, received approval from European Commission in 2016. This medicine was launched in UK by an international pharmaceutical company, Bial. ONgentys, COMT inhibitor, is used for the treatment of adults with Parkinson’s disease. It is an adjunctive therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors in patients, who are having fluctuations in the control of their condition. All these approvals will encourage more companies to enter the drugs market for Parkinson’s disease. This in turn will propel the growth of global Parkinson’s disease drugs market.

