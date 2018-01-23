HAPO Community Credit Union is pleased to announce quick and easy balance transfers for customers. The credit union strives to offer customers the best products and services for the best value.

As a great end-of-the-year promotion, clients can transfer balances to a HAPO Visa credit card quickly and easily with an APR as low as 2.99 percent. The promotion is available until December 31, 2017. Customers will also receive their rate until their December 2018 billing statement. Further, customers will enjoy no balance transfer fees and no annual fees and can complete the transfer in mere minutes.

To transfer balances, customers can go online and complete it through HAPO’s online banking site or they can visit a convenient location to complete the transfer in person by a trusted and experienced professional. Once the transfer is complete, customers can request their balance transfer 24/7 by calling the toll-free number at 1-866-820-3867.

The credit union offers a wide array of membership services that benefit members with convenience and great values. To save customers time, online banking is available so they have complete control over their accounts. Customers can transfer funds, pay bills, view balances and transactions and more safely and securely.

For more information about the business and its services, visit the website at HAPO Community Credit Union or call 1- 800-284-4276.

About HAPO Community Credit Union: HAPO Community Credit Union is a member-owner credit union that focuses on exceptional customer service by offering an array of convenient services and products at great values. Customers can choose the credit union for online banking services that include paying bills, viewing checks, balances and transactions, external transfers and more. Customers can also turn to the well-respected credit union for various loans like automobile, mortgage, payday loan alternatives and more. The team of professionals works daily to put the needs and interests of each member as a priority.

