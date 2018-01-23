This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Gluten-Free Packaged Food at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2017 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Gluten-free packaged food Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Gluten-free packaged food during the forecast period.

A type of protein composite found in barley, wheat, and rye is known as gluten. It is basically the combination of two proteins: gliadin and glutenin, used as a protein component in food products. The celiac and other gluten intolerant patients have adverse effects often leading to migraine headaches, diarrhea, and vomiting, abdominal bloating, gas, and joint pain. A gluten free diet is a need for celiac and gluten intolerant consumers, and there is a growing trend among health-conscious customers preferring a gluten free diet.

Market Insights

The global Gluten-free packaged food market was sized over USD 2.37 billion in 2015. The global Gluten-free packaged food market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 6.0% and 6.5% during 2017-2023. Introduction of new gluten-free products, the health and wellness trend is another major factor for the growing demand for gluten free food products, gluten free products are generally consumed among people suffering from gluten related disorders such as celiac disease and other gluten allergy remains the key factor driving the growth of global gluten-free packaged food market. Furthermore, the growth in this market is also escalated by raising numbers of gluten intolerant consumers in the world market. Moreover, rules and regulations for gluten free packaged foods vary across countries, corruption among the manufacturers, the pricing of the gluten-free packaged food is a major concern among consumers are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Rising awareness and the health and wellness trend, and increased marketing initiatives by the manufacturers are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the Gluten-free packaged food market by product and by region. Market segmentation based on different product include bakery, pasta, baby food and ready meals.

