Each region that is involved in the Unconventional Gas Market is categorized into multiple segments according to application and type of gases extracted. The research report also includes the key market drivers and restraints, along with possible areas of growth. All market values and revenues are described in U.S. dollars. The report diversifies the geographic areas of the unconventional gas market according to the U.S., Europe, Canada, and the Rest of the World.

The report primarily includes a detailed analysis of the unconventional gas market in terms of market attractiveness. Different factors are utilized to gauge the level of appeal including market size, overall positive aspects, and the growth rate. A comprehensive landscape of the market is created through the use of Porter’s Five Forces Model. The model analyzes a buyer’s impact, new competitors, suppliers, product alternatives and the degree of competition in the market. The research report also includes a 2012 study of the market share for shale gas and CBM. The key players are all profiled in the report in terms of financial overview, business strategies, major developments and SWOT analysis.

Overview

The IEA has defined unconventional gas as the type that is tougher – in terms of expenses and method – to extract than conventional gas. The categories of this market are tight gas, shale gas, gas hydrates, and coal bed methane (CBM). Unconventional gases are most commonly used in power generation and other industrial applications. A decent number of top oil companies in the Asia Pacific region have become foreign investors in the unconventional gas market in a bid to propel the market. Another factor that could promote the market is regulatory support by governments of the U.S. and China.

The key growth driver for the unconventional gas market is the constantly increasing demand for gas which cannot be met by the conventional gas market. The resources in the conventional gas market, especially those of coal, oil, and gas are fast depleting, which has caused an accelerating shift towards unconventional gases. Of the various types of unconventional gas types, shale gas holds the dominant area in terms of method of production.

The key market restraints for the unconventional gas market are excessive utilization, the pollution of water along its surface, and high cost of production.

Companies mentioned

Most of the top companies involved in the unconventional gas market are situated in North America, especially in the U.S. and Canada. Most of them have consolidated the market by acquiring smaller companies to expand their geographic presence. The key players include Arrow Energy, Shell, PetroChina, Exxon Mobil, Devon Energy, Chesapeake energy, BHP Billiton, BP, BG Group, and Anadarko.

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

· Europe

· North America

· Asia-Pacific

· Rest of the World

This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

· Market growth drivers

· Factors limiting market growth

· Current market trends

· Market structure

· Market projections for the coming years

Key highlights of this report

· Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth

· Up-to-date analyses of market trends and technological improvements in the unconventional gas market

· Pin-point analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge

· An analysis of strategies of major competitors

· An array of graphics and SWOT analysis of major industry segments

· Detailed analyses of industry trends

· A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

· Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

