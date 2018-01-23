The recently published report titled Global Sorghum Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Sorghum considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Sorghum Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Sorghum. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Sorghum provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Sorghum also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Sorghum Market Research Report 2018

1 Sorghum Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sorghum

1.2 Sorghum Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Sorghum Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Sorghum Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Forage Sorghum

1.2.4 Grain Sorghum

1.2.5 Sweet Sorghum

1.3 Global Sorghum Segment by Application

1.3.1 Sorghum Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Feed

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Sorghum Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Sorghum Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Sorghum (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Sorghum Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Sorghum Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Sorghum Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sorghum Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Sorghum Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Sorghum Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Sorghum Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Sorghum Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Sorghum Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Sorghum Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sorghum Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Sorghum Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Sorghum Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Sorghum Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Sorghum Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Sorghum Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Sorghum Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Sorghum Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Sorghum Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Sorghum Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Sorghum Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Sorghum Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Sorghum Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Sorghum Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Sorghum Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Sorghum Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Sorghum Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Sorghum Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Sorghum Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Sorghum Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Sorghum Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Sorghum Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Sorghum Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Sorghum Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Sorghum Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Sorghum Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Sorghum Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Sorghum Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Sorghum Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Sorghum Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Dyna-Gro Seed

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Sorghum Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Dyna-Gro Seed Sorghum Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Dow AgroSciences LLC

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Sorghum Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Dow AgroSciences LLC Sorghum Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Advanta Seeds

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Sorghum Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Advanta Seeds Sorghum Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Monsanto

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Sorghum Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Monsanto Sorghum Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 KWS

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Sorghum Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 KWS Sorghum Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Nufarm

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Sorghum Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Nufarm Sorghum Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Dupont Pioneer

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Sorghum Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Dupont Pioneer Sorghum Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Chromatin

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Sorghum Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Chromatin Sorghum Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Proline

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Sorghum Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Proline Sorghum Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Heritage Seeds

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Sorghum Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Heritage Seeds Sorghum Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Allied Seed

7.12 Sustainable Seed Company

7.13 Blue River Hybrids

7.14 Safal Seeds & Biotech

7.15 Seed Co Limited

8 Sorghum Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Sorghum Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sorghum

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Sorghum Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Sorghum Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global Sorghum Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global Sorghum Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global Sorghum Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global Sorghum Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global Sorghum Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global Sorghum Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 North America Sorghum Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Sorghum Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China Sorghum Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan Sorghum Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 Southeast Asia Sorghum Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 India Sorghum Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global Sorghum Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global Sorghum Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

