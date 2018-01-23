The recently published report titled Global PTC Thermistors Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global PTC Thermistors considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global PTC Thermistors Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global PTC Thermistors. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global PTC Thermistors provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global PTC Thermistors also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global PTC Thermistors Market Research Report 2018

1 PTC Thermistors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PTC Thermistors

1.2 PTC Thermistors Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global PTC Thermistors Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global PTC Thermistors Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Ceramic PTC Thermistors

1.2.4 Organic Polymer PTC Thermistors

1.3 Global PTC Thermistors Segment by Application

1.3.1 PTC Thermistors Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Communication

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Power Supply

1.3.6 Appliances

1.3.7 Battery

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Global PTC Thermistors Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global PTC Thermistors Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of PTC Thermistors (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global PTC Thermistors Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global PTC Thermistors Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global PTC Thermistors Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PTC Thermistors Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global PTC Thermistors Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global PTC Thermistors Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global PTC Thermistors Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global PTC Thermistors Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers PTC Thermistors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 PTC Thermistors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PTC Thermistors Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 PTC Thermistors Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global PTC Thermistors Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global PTC Thermistors Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global PTC Thermistors Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global PTC Thermistors Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global PTC Thermistors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 United States PTC Thermistors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 EU PTC Thermistors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China PTC Thermistors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan PTC Thermistors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 South Korea PTC Thermistors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 Taiwan PTC Thermistors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global PTC Thermistors Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global PTC Thermistors Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 United States PTC Thermistors Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 EU PTC Thermistors Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China PTC Thermistors Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan PTC Thermistors Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 South Korea PTC Thermistors Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 Taiwan PTC Thermistors Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global PTC Thermistors Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global PTC Thermistors Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global PTC Thermistors Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global PTC Thermistors Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global PTC Thermistors Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global PTC Thermistors Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global PTC Thermistors Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global PTC Thermistors Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global PTC Thermistors Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 PTC Thermistors Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 ABB PTC Thermistors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Vishay Intertechnology

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 PTC Thermistors Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Vishay Intertechnology PTC Thermistors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Murata

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 PTC Thermistors Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Murata PTC Thermistors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Ametherm

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 PTC Thermistors Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Ametherm PTC Thermistors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Mouser Electronics

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 PTC Thermistors Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Mouser Electronics PTC Thermistors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Schneider Electric

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 PTC Thermistors Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Schneider Electric PTC Thermistors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Cantherm

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 PTC Thermistors Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Cantherm PTC Thermistors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 EPCOS(TDK)

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 PTC Thermistors Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 EPCOS(TDK) PTC Thermistors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Infineon Technologies

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 PTC Thermistors Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Infineon Technologies PTC Thermistors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 TE Connectivity

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 PTC Thermistors Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 TE Connectivity PTC Thermistors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Wavelength Electronics

7.12 Vishay

7.13 Littelfuse

7.14 TTI, Inc.

7.15 Reissmann Sensortechnik GmbH

7.16 Ohizumi Mfg

7.17 Sensor Scientific Inc.

8 PTC Thermistors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 PTC Thermistors Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of PTC Thermistors

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 PTC Thermistors Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of PTC Thermistors Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global PTC Thermistors Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global PTC Thermistors Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global PTC Thermistors Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global PTC Thermistors Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global PTC Thermistors Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global PTC Thermistors Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 United States PTC Thermistors Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 EU PTC Thermistors Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China PTC Thermistors Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan PTC Thermistors Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 South Korea PTC Thermistors Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 Taiwan PTC Thermistors Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global PTC Thermistors Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global PTC Thermistors Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

