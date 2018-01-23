The recently published report titled Global Power Recovery Expanders Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Power Recovery Expanders considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Power Recovery Expanders Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Power Recovery Expanders. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Power Recovery Expanders provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Power Recovery Expanders also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Power Recovery Expanders Market Research Report 2018

1 Power Recovery Expanders Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Power Recovery Expanders

1.2 Power Recovery Expanders Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Power Recovery Expanders Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Power Recovery Expanders Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 FCC

1.2.4 Compressed Air Energy Storage

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Power Recovery Expanders Segment by Application

1.3.1 Power Recovery Expanders Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Refinery

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Power Recovery Expanders Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Power Recovery Expanders Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Power Recovery Expanders (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Power Recovery Expanders Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Power Recovery Expanders Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Power Recovery Expanders Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Power Recovery Expanders Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Power Recovery Expanders Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Power Recovery Expanders Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Power Recovery Expanders Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Power Recovery Expanders Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Power Recovery Expanders Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Power Recovery Expanders Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Power Recovery Expanders Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Power Recovery Expanders Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Power Recovery Expanders Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Power Recovery Expanders Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Power Recovery Expanders Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Power Recovery Expanders Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Power Recovery Expanders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 United States Power Recovery Expanders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 EU Power Recovery Expanders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Power Recovery Expanders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Power Recovery Expanders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 South Korea Power Recovery Expanders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 Taiwan Power Recovery Expanders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Power Recovery Expanders Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Power Recovery Expanders Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 United States Power Recovery Expanders Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 EU Power Recovery Expanders Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Power Recovery Expanders Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Power Recovery Expanders Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 South Korea Power Recovery Expanders Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 Taiwan Power Recovery Expanders Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Power Recovery Expanders Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Power Recovery Expanders Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Power Recovery Expanders Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Power Recovery Expanders Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Power Recovery Expanders Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Power Recovery Expanders Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Power Recovery Expanders Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Power Recovery Expanders Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Power Recovery Expanders Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Elliott Group

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Power Recovery Expanders Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Elliott Group Power Recovery Expanders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Dresser-Rand Group

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Power Recovery Expanders Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Dresser-Rand Group Power Recovery Expanders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 GE

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Power Recovery Expanders Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 GE Power Recovery Expanders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 IPIECA

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Power Recovery Expanders Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 IPIECA Power Recovery Expanders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 IMI Critical

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Power Recovery Expanders Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 IMI Critical Power Recovery Expanders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Heliex Power

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Power Recovery Expanders Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Heliex Power Power Recovery Expanders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Star Rotor

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Power Recovery Expanders Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Star Rotor Power Recovery Expanders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Calnetix

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Power Recovery Expanders Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Calnetix Power Recovery Expanders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Helidyne Power

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Power Recovery Expanders Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Helidyne Power Power Recovery Expanders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Aerco

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Power Recovery Expanders Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Aerco Power Recovery Expanders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8 Power Recovery Expanders Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Power Recovery Expanders Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Power Recovery Expanders

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Power Recovery Expanders Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Power Recovery Expanders Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global Power Recovery Expanders Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global Power Recovery Expanders Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global Power Recovery Expanders Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global Power Recovery Expanders Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global Power Recovery Expanders Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global Power Recovery Expanders Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 United States Power Recovery Expanders Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 EU Power Recovery Expanders Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China Power Recovery Expanders Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan Power Recovery Expanders Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 South Korea Power Recovery Expanders Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 Taiwan Power Recovery Expanders Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global Power Recovery Expanders Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global Power Recovery Expanders Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

