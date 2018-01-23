Latest industry research report on: Global Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

The global Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2022. The base year considered for the study is 2016.

In addition, drivers, restraints and opportunities, competitive landscape have also been covered under the current proposed table of contents, which will in due course help you to take strategic decisions with respect to the market.

Data including (both global and regions): Production (K Units), Sales (both volume and value-million USD), Market Share, Consumption, Import, Export, price (USD/Unit), cost, gross margin etc.

This report studies the global Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony market, analyzes and researches the Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Gigaset Communications

Cisco Systems, Inc.

LG Electronics.

Polycom, Inc.

Ascom Holding AG

Yealink Inc.

Avaya Inc.

Mitel Networks Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

NEC Corporation and Grandstream Networks, Inc.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Softphones

Hardware Based

Services

Market segment by Application, Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony can be split into

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Organizations

Government

Other

