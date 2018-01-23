Latest industry research report on: Global Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
The global Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2022. The base year considered for the study is 2016.
In addition, drivers, restraints and opportunities, competitive landscape have also been covered under the current proposed table of contents, which will in due course help you to take strategic decisions with respect to the market.
Data including (both global and regions): Production (K Units), Sales (both volume and value-million USD), Market Share, Consumption, Import, Export, price (USD/Unit), cost, gross margin etc.
This report studies the global Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony market, analyzes and researches the Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Gigaset Communications
Cisco Systems, Inc.
LG Electronics.
Polycom, Inc.
Ascom Holding AG
Yealink Inc.
Avaya Inc.
Mitel Networks Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
NEC Corporation and Grandstream Networks, Inc.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Softphones
Hardware Based
Services
Market segment by Application, Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony can be split into
BFSI
Retail
Healthcare
Organizations
Government
Other
Table of Contents
Global Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony
1.1 Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Market Overview
1.1.1 Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Market by Type
1.3.1 Softphones
1.3.2 Hardware Based
1.3.3 Services
1.4 Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 BFSI
1.4.2 Retail
1.4.3 Healthcare
1.4.4 Organizations
1.4.5 Government
1.4.6 Other
2 Global Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
