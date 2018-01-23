Latest industry research report on: Global Industrial Robot Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

In this report, the global Industrial Robot market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

In addition, drivers, restraints and opportunities, competitive landscape have also been covered under the current proposed table of contents, which will in due course help you to take strategic decisions with respect to the market.

Data including (both global and regions): Production (K Units), Sales (both volume and value-million USD), Market Share, Consumption, Import, Export, price (USD/Unit), cost, gross margin etc.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Industrial Robot for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Industrial Robot market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Industrial Robot sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

ABB

KUKA

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

COMAU

Yaskawa Electric

Fanuc

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

Denso

Rockwell Automation

OTC (DAIHEN)

IGM

Nachi

Adept

Harmonic Drive System

Siasun

Durr

REIS

Universal Robots A/S

Seiko Epson Corporation

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Articulated Robots

SCARA Robots

Parallel Robots

Cartesian Robots

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemicals

Food and Beverages

Others

Table of Contents

Global Industrial Robot Sales Market Report 2017

1 Industrial Robot Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Robot

1.2 Classification of Industrial Robot by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Industrial Robot Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Industrial Robot Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Articulated Robots

1.2.4 SCARA Robots

1.2.5 Parallel Robots

1.2.6 Cartesian Robots

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Industrial Robot Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Industrial Robot Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.4 Chemicals

1.3.5 Food and Beverages

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Industrial Robot Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Industrial Robot Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Industrial Robot Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 China Industrial Robot Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Europe Industrial Robot Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Industrial Robot Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Industrial Robot Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Industrial Robot Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Industrial Robot (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Industrial Robot Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Industrial Robot Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 Global Industrial Robot Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Industrial Robot Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global Industrial Robot Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Industrial Robot Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Industrial Robot (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global Industrial Robot Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.2.2 Global Industrial Robot Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Industrial Robot (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Industrial Robot Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Robot Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.4 Global Industrial Robot (Volume) by Application

