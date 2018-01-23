A new insightful report based on fragrance packaging titled “Fragrance Packaging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” has recently been submitted to the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, a value of US$ 2,119.9 mn is expected to be generated by the global fragrance packaging market by the end of 2025. The report further projects the global fragrance packaging market to exhibit a 5.0% CAGR during the assessment period 2017 – 2025.

In a bid to give readers detailed segmentation and analysis, the report has segmented the global market on the basis of material type, packaging type and secondary packaging, end use, and region. According to the report, different types of materials are used in making fragrance packaging. By material type, metal continues to be the largest packaging material, followed by plastic based packaging. The rising popularity of e-commerce has also induced momentum in the fragrance packaging market.

The report also offers market forecast and analysis on the basis of packaging type. Primary and secondary packaging are the two major types of packaging with the former accounting for leading revenue share of the market. The report estimates primary packaging to lead global revenues during the assessment period.

To give readers analysis on the capacity of fragrance bottles popular in the market, the report offers segmentation on the basis of capacity. Among the key segments, less than 100 ml continue to be popular among manufacturers. The 100 ml to 250 ml category is also anticipated to remain popular among consumers.

The report offers insights on the competitive landscape of the global fragrance packaging market. Some of the leading players in the market include Gerresheimer AG, General Converting Inc., CCL Container (Hermitage), Inc., Saverglass sas, Coverpla S.A., Continental Bottle Co. Limited, Intrapac International Corporation, EXAL Corporation, Quadpack Ltd, Premi Spa, Piramal Glass Ltd., Verescence France SASU, Swallowfield Plc, Albea S.A., Alcion Plasticos, Glaspray Engineering & Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Fragrance Manufacturing, Inc.

