Decorative laminates are used to laminate surfaces to protect from wear and tear, scratching as well as fire risk. Decorative laminates enhances the lifespan of surfaces and give them an attractive finish. Growing consumer demand and increasing purchasing power drive the market of Decorative laminates. Its cost effectiveness and environment friendly nature are some of the factors which attracts more and more consumers. Attention towards decorating houses and Increasing preferences towards environment friendly products are also responsible for the growth of the market. Moreover, low installation cost and low maintenance cost as well as greater preference for decorative laminates over wooden floorings are some of the factors which are boosting the market for decorative laminates. New trend shows designer interiors in indoor sports clubs, gyms, and convention centers will create opportunities for growth of the market.

However, Disposal of waste and fluctuating prices of raw materials acts as a barrier for the market growth.

Decorative laminates market is growing rapidly due to the factors such as increased construction activities. APAC is expected to remain the largest market due to the growth in the construction industry and changing lifestyle and preference of the people. Population growth as well as shifting preference towards decoration in this region offers a huge potential for infrastructure development.

The major player operating in the market of global decorative laminates are FunderMax (Austria), Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited(Hong Kong), ronotex GmbH & Co.(U.S.), Kronospan Holdings Limited(Austria), Advanced Technology Inc.(U.S.), Armstrong World Industries Inc.(U.S.), Roseburg Forest Products Company(U.S.)and Woodcraft Industries Incorporated(U.S.)

The report for Global Decorative laminates Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advance Decorative laminates, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

