Growing focus of the seed industry on crop protection is leading to development of different seed treatment methods. Seed treatment refers to application of chemical or biological active ingredients to the seeds, which is done before seed packaging. Seed treatment is an emerging method of crop protection, which protects the crops from different insect attacks and diseases. The growing seed market is the key driver for seed treatment. In addition, higher prices of seeds and technological development in seed treatment methods are also leading to significant growth in demand for seed treatment.

This report analyzes estimates and forecasts the global market of seed treatment in terms of revenue and also analyzes major driving and restraining factors for the market. In addition, the study includes opportunities for the seed treatment market in the near future. The study includes analysis of global demand for seed treatment in terms of revenue from 2011 to 2018. The study further segments the seed treatment market on the basis of treatment type and crop type and analyzes the demand for each segment from 2011 to 2018. The key treatments include insecticides, fungicides, other treatment chemicals and nonchemical methods. The seed treatment market is segmented based on different crops such as corn/Maize, soybean, wheat, canola, cotton, other (potatoes, rice and more).

The report also includes analysis and estimates of seed treatment demand for the main geographical regions backed by analysis for major countries. The major countries included in the seed treatment report are United States, Canada, France, Russia, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, China, India and South Africa. The study includes value chain analysis to give a comprehensive view of major players in the seed treatment market. The seed treatment study also analyzes market competition using Porter’s Five Force Model and analyzes impact of suppliers, buyers, substitutes, new entrants and market competition. The study includes company market share analysis for the major players operating in the seed treatment market. Syngenta, Monsanto, Bayer CropScience, BASF, DuPont, Chemutra Agro solutions., Advanta India Ltd, Dow Agro Sciences, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd and Nufarm are some of the company profiles included in the seed treatment report.

Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed the key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations and agencies. This approach has proven to be the most reliable, effective and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

The secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, Company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, press releases and web-casts specific to the companies operating in the market. Secondary sources referred for this study include International Seed Federation, World Seed Magazine, European Seed Association, BASF seed solutions presentation and Bayer seed treatment development presentation among others.

