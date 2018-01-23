The recently published report titled Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Industry2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Click Here To Get Request Sample: http://globalqyresearch.com/download-sample/348162

Reasons to Buy this Report

The research report will enrich your decision-making capability by helping you to –

Design and improve your product development and sales strategies and enhancing your marketing activities

Develop business strategies by understanding the market dynamics and developments driving the Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf

Develop market-entry strategies and effective ways to sustain competition

Create merger and acquisition opportunities by identifying the market players with the most innovative pipelines

Identify the regional market potential which would further help in designing regional market strategies

Understand the competitive scenario in the Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf

Take more informed business decisions by relying on the insightful opinions from industry experts

Why Global QY Research ?

Technically acclaimed Analysts with complete industry knowhow

Robust research methodology followed by our publishers to arrive at market estimates

Focus on technology trends

Extensive repository of market research reports to meet our client’s needs

Based on extensive research, we provide clear view of real market scenario and help clients with making informed business decisions

Ask Query Here:Jay@globalqyresearch.com or Sales@globalqyresearch.com

Table of Contents

Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Research Report 2018

1 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf

1.2 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 10-25 mm Type

1.2.4 <10 mm Type

1.2.5 >25 mm Type

1.3 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Segment by Application

1.3.1 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Contact Sports

1.3.3 Leisure

1.3.4 Landscaping

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Ten Cate

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Ten Cate Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Shaw Sports Turf

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Shaw Sports Turf Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 FieldTurf (Tarkett)

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 FieldTurf (Tarkett) Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 CoCreation Grass

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 CoCreation Grass Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Polytan GmbH

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Polytan GmbH Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Domo Sports Grass

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Domo Sports Grass Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 ACT Global Sports

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 ACT Global Sports Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 SIS Pitches

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 SIS Pitches Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Limonta Sport

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Limonta Sport Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Edel Grass B.V.

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Edel Grass B.V. Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Unisport-Saltex Oy

7.12 GreenVision / Mattex

7.13 Mondo S.p.A.

7.14 Juta

7.15 Condor Grass

7.16 Nurteks

7.17 Taishan

7.18 Victoria PLC

7.19 ForestGrass

7.20 Forbex

8 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 North America Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 Southeast Asia Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 India Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

To Purchase this Premium Report: http://globalqyresearch.com/checkout-form/0/348162

About Us:

Global QYResearch is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Global QYResearch holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact Us:

Unit1, 26 Cleveland Road, South Woodford, London, E182AN, United Kingdom

Contact: +44 20 3239 2407