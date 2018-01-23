Aircraft seat actuation systems are used to providing comfortable seating for the passengers in commercial and private aircrafts. These Aircraft seat actuation systems are automated and have the ability to let the passengers adjust their seating position as per their comfort level. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The increasing disposable income is creating a demand for air travel globally. This demand is in return creating a demand for commercial aircrafts. The seat actuation systems are one of the essential components of aircraft cabins. Hence, the demand for seat actuation systems is increasing globally. Furthermore, the rising awareness for ergonomic seating is also driving the growth for aircraft seat actuation systems market. The modern seat actuation systems are designed to provide the correct seating positions for passengers in order to avoid lumbar pains over long haul air travel. The ergonomic seat designs also help the pilots to operate the aircraft efficiently. In addition, the ergonomic seat designs include a skull and lower back support. The need for ergonomic seat designs is fuelling the growth for aircraft seat actuation systems market. Furthermore, the rising demand for premium air travel is also creating a demand for advanced seat actuation systems. The demand is attributed to the rising disposable income in emerging economies such as India and China.

However, the concept of low frill airlines is acting as a restraint for the market. The low frill airlines are focused providing economical air travel by increasing the passenger capacity and decreasing the in-flight comfort and facilities. This concept is hindering the demand for seat actuation systems in aircraft. Moreover, the cost and maintenance of an aircraft is high which discourages the vendors from placing bulk aircraft orders.

The technological innovation in the aircraft seat actuation systems is expected to act as an opportunity for the market during the forecast period. The seat actuation systems are anticipated to become lighter with less noise and low maintenance in future.

The analysis of the aircraft seat actuation systems market has been done in terms of sales revenue (USD million). The report has been analyzed over a forecast period from 2015 to 2021. In addition, the report includes the drivers and restraints pushing and pulling the market. Furthermore, the opportunities that can affect the market in future have also been discussed.

Regionally, the market has been segmented in to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. The regional estimation has been done in terms of revenue (USD million). Furthermore, the aircraft seat actuation systems market has been categorized into types which include economy class, economy plus class, business class and first class. In addition, the market has also been segmented by mechanism of the actuators into linear and rotary actuators. Moreover, the aircraft seat actuation systems further been classified by actuator types into electromechanical actuation systems and other types of actuation systems. All the above mentioned segmentations have been analyzed on the basis of revenue (USD million).

For a better understanding of the aircraft seat actuation systems market, a key trend analysis has been provided which studies the growth in various segments. Furthermore, the key players in the market profiled in the report have also been analyzed on the basis of the market share held by them globally.

In the end of the report, the company profiles of the leading vendors have been discussed on the basis of their company overview, recent developments, financial statements and future strategies adopted by them in the aircraft seat actuation systems market. The major players covered in the report include: Buhler Motors GmbH, Crane Electronics and Aerospace, ITT Corporation, Nook Industries, Inc., PGA Electronics S.A., Dornier Technologie GmbH and Co., Moog, Inc. and Zodiac Aerospace among others.

Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market: By Types

· Economy class

· Economy plus class

· Business class

· First class

Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market: By Mechanism

· Linear actuators

· Rotary actuators

Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market: By Actuator types

· Electromechanical actuators

· Other actuators

The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following regions:

Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market: By Geography

· North America

· U.S.

· Canada

· Europe

· U.K.

· Germany

· France

· Others

· Asia Pacific

· Japan

· China

· Others

· Rest of the World

· Middle East

· Latin America

