Latest industry research report on: Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
This report studies Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
In addition, drivers, restraints and opportunities, competitive landscape have also been covered under the current proposed table of contents, which will in due course help you to take strategic decisions with respect to the market.
Data including (both global and regions): Production (K Units), Sales (both volume and value-million USD), Market Share, Consumption, Import, Export, price (USD/Unit), cost, gross margin etc.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Cree
Infineon
Qorvo
Macom
Microsemi
Mitsubishi Electric
Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)
GaN Systems
Nichia
Epistar
Exagan
Visic Technologies.
Integra Technologies.
Transphorm
Navitas Semiconductor
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Opto-Semiconductor Device
Power Semiconductor Device
RF Semiconductor Device
By Application, the market can be split into
Power Drives
Light Detection and Ranging
Radio Frequency
Lighting and Laser
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
