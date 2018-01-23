Eosinophilic esophagitis is a chronic immunological disorder of the gastrointestinal system, in which a large number of eosinophils (a particular type of white blood cells) are present in the esophagus. The esophagus is a tube that carries food from the mouth to the stomach. Eosinophilic esophagitis is also known as allergic esophagitis. Eosinophils are a part of the body’s immune system. They play a key role in immune regulation and protect body against certain infections. Their accumulation at a particular location in the body is a sign of presence of allergic diseases. The most common symptoms of eosinophilic esophagitis include vomiting, stomachache, chest pain, difficulty in swallowing (dysphagia), and food getting trapped in the throat (impaction). The exact cause of the disease is not known; however, production and accumulation of a large number of eosinophils at a particular location may be caused by allergenic immune responses to environmental proteins (allergens) or particular foods.

Other causes include acid reflux, certain antibiotic medications, and radiation therapy. The condition is known to occur in children as well as adults and is more prevalent in men than women. People living in cold or dry climate, those having family history of eosinophilic esophagitis, and those suffering from other allergies or asthma are more susceptible to eosinophilic esophagitis. Diagnosis of eosinophilic esophagitis involves esophagogastroduodenoscopy biopsy, endoscopy, or radiology. Efficacy and the choice of treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis depend on family desire to treat the symptoms and the cause of the disease while compromising a few aspects of quality of life. Treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis includes dietary management and pharmacological therapy. The initial approach may involve dietary modification such as exclusion of food that causes allergy, medical therapy, and mechanical esophageal dilation.

The global market for eosinophilic esophagitis can be segmented based on therapy type and geography. Based on therapy type, the global eosinophilic esophagitis market has been segmented as proton pump inhibitors, corticosteroids (fluticasone and budesonide), immunomodulators (azathioprine), and biologics (mepolizumab and infliximab). However, in severe cases, need for mechanical dilation is considered, which is fulfilled by passing dilators through the mouth up to the esophagus, gently causing expansion of the esophagus.

The biologics segment is expected to expand during the forecast period, due to more efficacy of biologics and high number of ongoing clinical trials for them. Increase in the incidence of eosinophilic esophagitis, rise in the research and development expenditure, and rise in awareness about eosinophilic esophagitis are factors that fuel the eosinophilic esophagitis market. However, high cost of therapy, lack of confidence of pipeline molecules, and high possibility of the disease going undiagnosed or misdiagnosed with other digestive complications are factors that restrain the market for eosinophilic esophagitis.

Geographically, the global eosinophilic esophagitis market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period, followed by Europe. Growth of the market in North America is attributable to the increase in demand for advance treatment options, rise in health care expenditure, and high diagnosis rate in the region. Asia Pacific is an emerging market for eosinophilic esophagitis, due to developing health care infrastructure, increasing government expenditure, growing patient awareness, and rising number of patients suffering from eosinophilic esophagitis. However, high cost of therapy and lack of patient education are factors restraining the eosinophilic esophagitis market in regions such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Some of the key players operating in the global eosinophilic esophagitis market are Axcan Pharma, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shire Plc, Meritage Pharma, Inc., Novartis International AG, Receptos, Inc., Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited.

