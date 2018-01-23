Market Scenario:

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share from countries such U.S. and Canada among others. The reason is attributed to growing demand for high-end technology solutions, increasing R&D happening in this region and increasing usage of virtual machines in the retail and healthcare sector. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed to presence of large number of manufacturers and the increasing growth of automotive industries.

The global Desktop Hypervisor Market can be bifurcated as technology, organization size, end-users and region. On the basis of technology, the market can be segmented as hosted virtual desktop, hosted shared desktop, virtual desktop infrastructure and hosted virtual desktop among others. Out of these, virtual desktop infrastructure segment is expected to grow at a steady rate majorly due to new software licenses, decreasing cost of ownership and growing popularity of the support-service-based business models. However, hosted virtual desktop segment is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

A desktop hypervisor is a type of virtual machine, which can support the necessities of embedded systems. Desktop hypervisor for type 2 hypervisor which is also known as hosted hypervisor runs which runs inside an operating system and also in turn runs on a physical hardware.

The factors contributing to the growth of the desktop hypervisor market are increased digitization of processes, growing need for data security, various applications availability, increasing competition in the IT space which in turn results in cost cuts and increasingly mobile workforce. The revolution in various desktop hypervisor technologies with the introduction of various virtual machines is helping the market to grow. However, factors such as computational cost, infrastructure constraints and various growth prospects are hindering the growth of the desktop hypervisor market. Furthermore, increasing investments in the desktop hypervisor market and increasing opportunities for the penetration in the healthcare industry is expected to boost the growth of the desktop hypervisor market over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The global desktop hypervisor market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The desktop hypervisor market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors.

The global Desktop Hypervisor Market is expected to reach approximately USD 32.9 billion by the end of 2023 with 22% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

The key players in the global desktop hypervisor market include- Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), NComputing Co. LTD (U.S.), Moka5 (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc (U.S.), Dell Technologies (U.S.), Sierraware LLC (U.S.), Citrix Systems, Inc (U.S.) and Red Hat, Inc (U.S.) among others.

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of desktop hypervisor into type, technology, organization size, end-users and region.

Type-

Type 1

Type 2

Technology-

Hosted Virtual Desktop

Desktop Virtualization Servers

Hosted Shared Desktop

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Organization size-

SMEs

Large

End-users-

Healthcare

Automobile

Government

BFSI

Education

Retail

Others

Region

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

