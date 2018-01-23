ComMutiny The Youth Collective is coalition of youth-led and youth engaging organizations across India working towards promoting empowering spaces for youth leadership is all set to organise the National Celebration for Samvidhan LIVE! The Jagrik Project at Constitution Club of India on 24th January 2018 from 03:00-07:00 pm Where the youth from different walks of the life will come together and explore how a game is changing the way young people are experiencing citizenship!

The initiative has engaged with thousands on-ground, near 3,000 social and self action tasks have been executed across 24 organizations at the state level across in 14 states of India over a period of 5 weeks prior to the National Celebration in the capital.

The initiative format is unique in that, each ‘Jagrik’ (jagruk + nagrik) was paired with another Jagrik from a different background but near similar in age. Both embarked on a 5-week journey to discover their dreams, values, question their responsibilities and performed several duties as tasks to explore their inside-out youth leadership. The duo completes challenges that tested them emotionally and physically.

Ashraf Patel, Co- Founder said “As we successfully complete yet another phase of Samvidhan Live! The Jagrik Project, we are deeply delighted and energized with the enthusiasm and impact of the initiative. To set things in perspective, since November 26, 2016, also marked as National Constitution Day, over 1000 Jagruk Nagriks or Jagriks, have taken it upon themselves to discover how the Constitution holds true in their everyday lives. “

Even as we celebrate India’s rich diversity and plurality, we need to sit up and take notice of our collective failure to pass the only common task taken by every citizen. It’s the single story we, the people share; The Constitution. She further added

The ‘Living the Samvidhan Survey’ was conducted in 2016-2017 with over 18,000 people in 16 states revealed as part of reality check, that the average score of citizens on constitutional awareness was a dismally low 36%.

On the other hand, a group of 500 young people, who played a reality task fared much better in the same survey scoring 70% at the end of a five week fun filled intervention that took them way beyond their books, turning the world into their classroom.

The first phase of the initiative was such a hit that not only did it win the Special Mention at the 4th edition of Social Media for Empowerment (SM4E) Awards in the Communication, Advocacy & Development Activism category, but there has been an overwhelming response from organisations and institutions across the country who would like to participate and partner in this journey.

At the culmination of this program on 24 January 2018, top Jagriks from across 14 states of the country will be felicitated in Delhi at a glittering ceremony and will engage actively in discussion with various politicians and key speakers. The event agenda will include

– A series of Idea-a-thon straight from the holders of the constitution on raising constitutional literacy

– Interactive spot games and Gallery presentation by the Jagriks

– LIVE display and sharing of ‘Reality Action Projects’ undertaken by Jagriks

– Songs and music to celebrate our Constitution

– Interactive