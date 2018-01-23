According to a new report Global Cloud Migration Services Market, published by KBV research, the Global Cloud Migration Services Market size is expected to reach $9.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 22% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Automation & Integration Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 18.6 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Disaster Recovery Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 25.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Application Hosting & Monitoring Market.

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Cloud Migration Services Market

Cloud Migration Services Market

Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google, Inc. and Cisco Systems, Inc. are the forerunners in the Cloud Migration Services market.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The Project Management market holds the largest market share in Global Cloud Migration Services Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Infrastructure Management market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.7% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Security & Compliance Management market would garner market size of $2,219.5 million by 2023.

The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Cloud Migration Services Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 19.7 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 24.5% during (2017 – 2023).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/cloud-migration-services-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Cloud Migration Services Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., NTT Data Corporation, VMware, Inc., Informatica, Rackspace, Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services), and DXC Technology.

Global Cloud Migration Services Market Size Segmentation

By Service Type

Automation & Integration

Disaster Recovery

Application Hosting & Monitoring

Devops

Managed Services

By Application

Project Management

Infrastructure Management

Security & Compliance Management

Others

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Type

Private & Hybrid Cloud

Public Cloud

By Vertical

BFSI

Government

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT

Education

Others

By Geography

North America Cloud Migration Services Market Size

US Cloud Migration Services Market Size

Canada Cloud Migration Services Market Size

Mexico Cloud Migration Services Market Size

Rest of North America Cloud Migration Services Market Size

Europe Cloud Migration Services Market

Germany Cloud Migration Services Market

UK Cloud Migration Services Market

France Cloud Migration Services Market

Russia Cloud Migration Services Market

Spain Cloud Migration Services Market

Italy Cloud Migration Services Market

Rest of Europe Cloud Migration Services Market

Asia Pacific Cloud Migration Services Market

China Cloud Migration Services Market

Japan Cloud Migration Services Market

India Cloud Migration Services Market

South Korea Cloud Migration Services Market

Singapore Cloud Migration Services Market

Malaysia Cloud Migration Services Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud Migration Services Market

LAMEA Cloud Migration Services Market

Brazil Cloud Migration Services Market

Argentina Cloud Migration Services Market

UAE Cloud Migration Services Market

Saudi Arabia Cloud Migration Services Market

South Africa Cloud Migration Services Market

Nigeria Cloud Migration Services Market

Rest of LAMEA Cloud Migration Services Market

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

NTT Data Corporation

VMware, Inc.

Informatica

Rackspace

com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services)

DXC Technology

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Cloud Migration Services Market Size

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Cloud Migration Services Market (2017-2023)

Europe Cloud Migration Services Market (2017-2023)

Asia Pacific Cloud Migration Services Market (2017-2023)

LAMEA Cloud Migration Services Market (2017-2023)