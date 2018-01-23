According to a new report Global Cloud Migration Services Market, published by KBV research, the Global Cloud Migration Services Market size is expected to reach $9.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 22% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Automation & Integration Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 18.6 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Disaster Recovery Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 25.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Application Hosting & Monitoring Market.
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Cloud Migration Services Market
Cloud Migration Services Market
Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google, Inc. and Cisco Systems, Inc. are the forerunners in the Cloud Migration Services market.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The Project Management market holds the largest market share in Global Cloud Migration Services Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Infrastructure Management market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.7% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Security & Compliance Management market would garner market size of $2,219.5 million by 2023.
The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Cloud Migration Services Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 19.7 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 24.5% during (2017 – 2023).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/cloud-migration-services-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Cloud Migration Services Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., NTT Data Corporation, VMware, Inc., Informatica, Rackspace, Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services), and DXC Technology.
Global Cloud Migration Services Market Size Segmentation
By Service Type
Automation & Integration
Disaster Recovery
Application Hosting & Monitoring
Devops
Managed Services
By Application
Project Management
Infrastructure Management
Security & Compliance Management
Others
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Deployment Type
Private & Hybrid Cloud
Public Cloud
By Vertical
BFSI
Government
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Telecom & IT
Education
Others
By Geography
North America Cloud Migration Services Market Size
US Cloud Migration Services Market Size
Canada Cloud Migration Services Market Size
Mexico Cloud Migration Services Market Size
Rest of North America Cloud Migration Services Market Size
Europe Cloud Migration Services Market
Germany Cloud Migration Services Market
UK Cloud Migration Services Market
France Cloud Migration Services Market
Russia Cloud Migration Services Market
Spain Cloud Migration Services Market
Italy Cloud Migration Services Market
Rest of Europe Cloud Migration Services Market
Asia Pacific Cloud Migration Services Market
China Cloud Migration Services Market
Japan Cloud Migration Services Market
India Cloud Migration Services Market
South Korea Cloud Migration Services Market
Singapore Cloud Migration Services Market
Malaysia Cloud Migration Services Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud Migration Services Market
LAMEA Cloud Migration Services Market
Brazil Cloud Migration Services Market
Argentina Cloud Migration Services Market
UAE Cloud Migration Services Market
Saudi Arabia Cloud Migration Services Market
South Africa Cloud Migration Services Market
Nigeria Cloud Migration Services Market
Rest of LAMEA Cloud Migration Services Market
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Google, Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
NTT Data Corporation
VMware, Inc.
Informatica
Rackspace
com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services)
DXC Technology
