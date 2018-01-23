M & C Group is a Ghanaian enterprise that comprises of 5 subordinate houses and more or less two thousand study and statistics specialists in, Finance, Energy, Logistics and Trading, along with Management facilities. Our extent has touched countless civic, private along with social sectors in the hither to stated section.

Speaking factually, goods’ trading, logistics and support in Ghana has manufactured the major fortunes through worldwide. This is not a cake-walk though; it requires a lot of stringent discipline and appropriate mindset. Doing it in the erroneous mode, it can demonstrate correspondingly detrimental properties. Hence, we believe in preserving a robust set of principles, ideals, ethics, pellucidity, and truthfulness. Our effort is recognized on a star k empathetic understanding of each customer’s discrete functioning circumstances, area crescendos and most vitally their financial setting in macro plus micro sense. This is why we lay a lot of sweat in reviewing market trends and freshly developing practices, which are locally as well as universally acknowledged and effective. This has grasped us to the acme, resulting M & C Group the best mining consultancy services not only in Ghana but also in the entire South Western Africa.

Our trade is founded on some basic ethics. We have faith in an array of things. For example: On time towards Service, Excellence Facilities, Apprehension towards Deal, Dependable Provision, Constant Expansion for Maintenance, Appropriate timing and Approachable to customers.Our concern towards our clients is to exterminate the expense menace and offer seamless business transactions and deliver the supreme hassle-free facility that is possible.

Contact :-

Business Name /Contact Person: Michael Leslie Bartlett-Vanderpuye

Country/Region: Ghana/

Street Address: Plot 259, No.1 Carrot Avenue, East Legon. Adjacent the Lizzy Sports Complex

City: Accra

State: Greater Accra

Postal Code: CT 9627

Phone No: +233 (302) 998246, (0) 303 937359, (0) 244) 727861

Email Address: mnc@mncgroupgh.com

Website: http://mncgroupgh.com/