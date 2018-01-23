Schaffhausen, CH, January 23, 2018 – Acronis, a global leader in hybrid cloud data protection and storage, today announced that Plesk (https://www.plesk.com/), a leading WebOps platform, will now incorporate Acronis Backup Cloud into its website management platform and control panel, giving hosting and cloud service providers an easy way to back up Plesk servers and allowing web professionals and IT admins to restore their own data.

To protect Plesk servers, service providers just have to install the Acronis Backup Cloud agent on their physical servers and virtual machines and add the Acronis Backup Cloud extension to the Plesk user interface.

Acronis Backup Cloud is a powerful hybrid cloud backup-as-a-service solution specifically developed for service providers. It offers complete business protection and allows users to store data locally, in the Acronis cloud, or the service provider”s datacenter. It is part of Acronis Data Cloud platform, which also includes disaster recovery, storage, and file sync and share services.

Acronis Backup Cloud integration with Plesk brings a wealth of benefits to web professionals and service providers alike:

* Service providers can run full image server backups, storing them in the Acronis Cloud, and use backup files for disaster recovery or server migration.

* Server backups are visible in the Plesk UI, allowing server administrators to run backups, manage backup space, and offer self-service capabilities to customers for a fee.

* Web professionals can use the familiar Plesk UI to restore their own server environments, files, emails and databases in a secure way.

Website security is a growing concern. Cyber criminals take advantage of website vulnerabilities to inject malicious code and distribute malware, making website files difficult to clean. Files can also be accidentally deleted or lost following an account suspension. This makes backup the only reliable method to ensure site availability and avoid permanent data loss.

“Web professionals understand the importance of protecting their websites but are often intimidated by the complexity of traditional solutions. Acronis Backup Cloud addresses that head on with a one click solution. Once enabled, hosting customers can perform granular self-service recovery of a website or individual files, mailboxes, and databases without contacting support,” said John Zanni, President of Acronis.

“Partnering with Acronis we bring the world”s best cloud backup solution to millions of Plesk users. “Backup and Restore is no longer a nice-to-have for websites, but a must-have,” said Nils Hueneke, CEO at Plesk.

For more information about Acronis Backup Cloud integration in Plesk, visit: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/cloud/service-provider/platform/integrations/plesk/

