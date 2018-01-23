Electronics Research Reports recently published a report on “2017-2022 Global and Japan Smart Factory Market Analysis Report”
Introduction
The global Smart Factory market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2017, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Japan plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2017, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report, with focus on top players in the global and Japan, studies the Smart Factory market’s development status and future trend in the global and Japan. It splits Smart Factory market by type and by applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospect.
Get the sample report @ http://electronicsresearchreports.com/product/2017-2022-global-and-japan-smart-factory-market-analysis-report/
The major players include
ABB Ltd.(Switzerland)
Atos SE (France)
Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)
FANUC Corporation (Japan)
General Electric Co. (U.S.)
Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
PCITC (China)
Geographically, this report splits the Global market into the following regions:
Asia Pacific
Japan
Tokyo
Yokohama
Osaka
Nagoya
Others
China
Korea
India
Others
Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Russia
Others
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Southeast Asia
Singapore
Malaysia
Vietnam
Myanmar
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines
Others
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Iran
UAE
Turkey
Israel
Egypt
South Africa
Others
Get the sample report @ http://electronicsresearchreports.com/product/2017-2022-global-and-japan-smart-factory-market-analysis-report/
On the basis of product, the Smart Factory market is primarily split into
by Technology
Product Life Cycle Management (PLM)
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)
Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition System (SCADA)
Others
by Component
Sensors
Industrial robots
Machine vision systems
Industrial 3D printing
Key Applications
Food and beverages
Energy and power
Mining and metals
Chemical
Automotive
Semiconductor and electronics
Medical devices
Others
Get the sample report @ http://electronicsresearchreports.com/product/2017-2022-global-and-japan-smart-factory-market-analysis-report/
Table of Contents
1 Smart Factory Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Factory
1.2 Global and Japan Smart Factory Market by Applications/End Users
1.2.1 Japan Smart Factory Sales (K Units) and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2012-2017)
1.2.1.1 Japan Smart Factory Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Applications (2012-2017)
1.2.1.2 Japan Smart Factory Sales Growth Rate (%) by Applications (2012-2017)
.
.
.
11.2.2 Primary Sources
11.3 Disclaimer
11.4 Author List
View the complete table of contents@ http://electronicsresearchreports.com/product/2017-2022-global-and-japan-smart-factory-market-analysis-report/
About Electronics Research Reports
ERS (Electronics Research Reports) is a division of YT Research Group which is a leading Global Market Research Service Provider in Technology Sector (Electronics, Telecommunication, and Information Technology)
For more latest reports kindly visit @
Contact us –
sales@electronicsresearchreports.com
sales@ytresearchgroup.com
Recent Comments