Streaming video mirror is a new intelligent mirror, rather than a traditional mirror, designed for the blind area of the traditional car video recorder. It is a screen displaying rear condition in real-time. One of the external cameras shoot complete rear condition and present the image in the rear-view mirror.

Because the image is taken by the external camera, so pillows and other shelters don’t appear on the image. In the case of the low light or bad environment, the best budget dash cam also can bring clear image for drivers and guarantee driving safety, in conclusion, it is better than traditional rear-view mirror.

Streaming video mirror dash cam is high expectations, which is largely lead by Cadillac CT6. Besides, BMW i8Mirrorless concept has introduced a similar concept. Many Chinese posy-market manufacturers though 2017 is a very important year to stand out from the competition. There is a huge potential market for streaming video mirror, so they have a requirement for the technology and software.

Azdome HS790B Streaming video mirror dash cam