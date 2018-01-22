If you are going on Trekking in Dolpo, it is important to follow certain tips and tricks in detail. You can either take the DIY route or contact the company organizing the activity in the Himalayan range. The vendor should provide excellent logistics, certified guides and medical kits to deal with sudden emergencies. If you can focus on every aspect on your own, it is possible to relish the experience in an easy and hassle free manner.

Porter or guide:

In some instances, you have to hire a porter and guide as the former has no knowledge about the surroundings but is an expert in carrying the bag. A guide would be far more useful because the person has prior knowledge about the destination with first aid training. In addition, all the tour operators have guides with certifications from premier touring institutes.

Comprehending altitude:

One of the most important factors while undertaking Dolpo Trekking is altitude. The peaks in the region are of considerable height; therefore one should have prior knowledge about the same before embarking on the adventure. You need to know about the high altitude sickness and how to deal with them from a long term perspective.

Weather:

Weather in the mountain changes rapidly, therefore trekkers should keep a watch on the possible rain or snow fall. For instance, Upper Dolpo Trek is quite challenging due to the sudden change in humidity and precipitation.

Communication is one of the vital parameters that is too be taken into account. Satellite phones or mobile services play a very important role in staying connected with the trekkers group. Emergency locator devices go a long way in delivering sterling results to the users.

Apart from carrying the medical kit, you should know how to use the prescription drugs. The kit combines with the trauma medications to handle unforeseen circumstances.

Contact Details;

Business Name / Himalayan Companion Treks

Contact Person: Jag Bahadur Budha

Country/Region: Kathmandu, Nepal

Street Address: Samakhusi

City: Kathmandu

State: Bagmati

Postal Code:44600

Phone No:+977-9851133894

Email Address: jag@himalayancompanion.com, enquiry@himalayancompanion.com

Website: http://www.himalayancompanion.com/