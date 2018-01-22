Truu Salon in Hollywood, Florida owned by David Levy recently was named to the SALON TODAY 200 by SALON TODAY magazine, the top business publication for salon and spa owners for the fourth time.

Fort Lauderdale, FL – The magazine’s 21st annual SALON TODAY 200 issue profiled the selected salons in its January/February 2018 edition. The 200 salons were honored for their best business practices from applications submitted by SALON TODAY readers, who represent the 20,000 top-producing salons and spas in the country. The magazine honored applicants in 11 different best practice categories, including, Compensation & Benefits, Customer Service, Employee Education, Inventory Management, Philanthropy, Profit Center, Retail & Merchandising, Retention & Referral Programs, Salon Culture, Technology and Growth. Truu Salon was honored in the following: Growth. “Our editors recognize that strong business leadership requires the mastery of a number of different best business practices,” said Stacey Soble, editor-in-chief of SALON TODAY. “The salons named to the SALON TODAY 200 for 2018 not only proved they excel in one or more of these areas, they also have created rewarding environments for their staff members and standout experiences for their clients. Their willingness to share their success offers our readers important business benchmarks and inspirational business-building ideas.”

For a salon to be named to the SALON TODAY 200, it had to meet the following criteria: 1) The salon or spa opened on or before January 1, 2015. 2) The salon is a provider of professional salon services including one, or more, of the following: hair care, nail care, skin care, body care or spa treatments; 3) The salon or spa generated annual service and product sales revenues of at least $250,000 per year since 2015; 4) The owner provided statistical information about his or her business and completed at least one of the Best Practice category essay sections; and 5) The applicant submitted documentation to verify financials if he or she competed in the growth category. In the commemorative January/February 2018 issue, SALON TODAY profiled 200 individual salons, although these salons could be honored in more than one category. The 2018 SALON TODAY 200 honored 100 salons in Growth; 34 salons in Compensation & Benefits; 40 salons in Customer Service; 26 salons in Employee Education; 30 salons in Inventory Management; 30 salons in Philanthropy; 16 salons in Profit Center; 37 salons Retail & Merchandising; 31 salons in Retention & Referral Programs; 45 salons in Salon Culture; and 34 salons in Technology.

Salon Today is a division of Modern Salon Media, which is owned by Bobit Business Media in Torrance, California.

Truu Salon is an Aveda concept salon located in Hollywood, Florida. The award winning salon specializes in Aveda’s signature haircuts, hair color and conditioning treatments. It carries the entire line of Aveda haircare, skincare, bodycare, makeup and aromas.

http://www.TruuSalon.com