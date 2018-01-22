Market Scenario

Touch screen controller is an important device for touch screen display. A touch screen display can be defined as a pressure sensitive device with sense pressure when touched on the display screen.

A resistive touch screen panel is coated with a metallic electrical resistive and conductive layer that can cause a change in the electrical current which is registered when touched and sent to the controller for processing.

A capacitive touch screen panel is coated with a material which stores electrical charges. When touched, a charge is drawn to the point of contact and circuits located in the panel measure that charge and then send the information to the controller to process it.

The key drivers contributing to the growth of the Touch Screen Controllers Market are the increasing demand for smart electronic devices, the rising demand for touch screen by various automotive manufacturers to provide GPS facility and other entertainment facilities, increasing trends of wearable devices and high demand for capacitive technology. Also, the rapid growth of internet of things across the world and touch screen devices are used in the education sector could create opportunities for the manufacturers of touch screen controllers. The factors hindering the growth of the market are technical complications in collecting data and false triggering of switches especially in smaller touch screen devices.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global touch screen controller market whereas North-American region is expected to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period 2016-2022.

Global Touch Screen Controllers Market is expected to reach USD 10 billion by the end of 2022 with 16% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022

Key Players

The key players of global touch screen controllers report include NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), ELAN Microelectronic Corp (Taiwan), Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea) , Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Broadcom Corporation (U.S.), MELFAS Co. Ltd (Korea), Synaptics Incorporated (U.S.) and others.

Segments:

The Global Touch Screen Controllers market has been segmented on the basis of technology, interface, application, end-users and region. By type, the market has been bifurcated into resistive and capacitive controller. On the basis of interface, the market can be segmented as I2C, USB, URT and SPI. On the basis of application the market includes- smart phones, media players, GPS devices, control displays among others. Also, on the basis of end-users, the market can be segmented into- healthcare, banking, automotive among others. Further, the market has been segmented into four regions which include- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

On the basis of end-users, the market can be segmented into healthcare, automotive, banking, industrial and consumer electronics among others. Out of these, the automotive segment accounted for the largest market share. The technology is improving as more number of companies is launching competitive products.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share especially in the countries such as China, Japan and India majorly due to rapid development of industrial automation, increasing investments in the manufacturing sector and advance system integrated with touchscreens.

North-American region is expected to grow at a steady rate, although U.S is one of the top manufacturers of touch screen controllers followed by Europe.

