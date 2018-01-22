A dermatologist found that early Botox treatment helps prevent wrinkles and folds from developing. People interested in getting this treatment can turn to Utah Dermatologic & Medical Procedures Clinic.

[MURRAY, 1/22/2018]—An article published in JAMA Dermatology has raised some eyebrows due to its report on the preemptive use of cosmetic procedures to stop the skin aging process. It claimed that it is rarely too early to begin on the thoughtful and conservative use of neuromodulators like Botox.

Early Treatment Could Prevent Formation of Fine Lines

Dr. Kenneth Arndt, a dermatologist, adjunct professor of surgery at Dartmouth Medical School, and co-author of the article, said that crows’ feet, forehead furrows, and fine lines are attributable to the repetitive folding of the skin. He argued that people can prevent the occurrence of wrinkles and folds when they inject Botox at an early adult age.

Dr. Arndt pointed to a few studies to back up his claim, particularly the study involving the use of Botox on one of the identical twin sisters. The study, published in the Archives of Facial Plastic Surgery, revealed that the sister who underwent Botox treatment early in adult life has an attractive and smooth forehead. The other sister had expression lines caused by normal aging.

Enhancing Natural Beauty with Botox Treatments

Individuals who missed getting Botox at an early age can still reap of the benefits of the treatment. Utah Dermatologic & Medical Procedures Clinic offers Botox treatments that enhance natural beauty by minimizing fine lines and wrinkles.

Dr. Steven Jepson, the clinic’s physician, is one of the top Botox injectors in the country. Clients can rest easy knowing that Dr. Jepson personally performs Botox injections.

