Testone offers best rubber testing machines – Mooney Viscometer & Stand with Push-Pull

Testone, the professional Testing Equipments manufacturing company in South Korea since 2011. All TESTONE series load frames are designed to provide higher stiffness and precise alignment for testing everything.

Mooney Viscometer

Application Field

Rubber

Standard – ASTM D1646

Product Description

• This is a tester that measures the viscosity of rubber (Mooney Viscosity). In general, 1 minute of warm-up is done by a large rotor (100M) at 100 ℃. And the value of 4 minutes is read after the rotor starts. The value is represented as ML 1 +4 (100 ℃).

• Mooney viscosity values the lowest Mooney viscosity, scorch time can be measured.

• By using proprietary software, it is easy to manage graph and data.

Specification

• Model – TO-230

• Main Power – 220V, 50Hz

• Rotor Speed – 2RPM

• Rotor Size – Small & Large

• Temp. Range – 100 ~ 200℃

• Temp. Control – PID, Accuracy ±0.5℃

• Temp. Probe – PT 100Ω

• Mooney Range – 100, 200MU

• Preheat Time – 0 ~ 600 Sec.

• Decay Time – 30Min

• Compressed Air 4.2kg/㎠ (60PSI)

• Data Report – T3, T18, T5, t35, Mi, ML, ML1+4, △M

• Statistics – X-R chart, Histogram

• Option – Computer System

• Weight – 260kg

• Standard – ASTM D 1646, ISO 289

Stand with Push-Pull

Application Field

Capacity: 200gf / 500gf / 2kgf / 5kgf / 20kgf / 50kgf / 100kgf / 200kgf

Standard – It is based on each standard.

Product Description

• This is an equipment to measure the strength of products such as plastics, rubber, film, polyurethane, paper. Low-cost was achieved. This is a stand of digital push pull-gauge, and it is used in the product of less than 100kg.

• Stand (Japanese / Korean)

• Push Pull Gauge: Japanese

• Road Cell Range: 200gf / 500gf / 2kgf / 5kgf / 20kgf / 50kgf / 100kgf / 200kgf

• Dimensions: Approx. 300×450×750mm

• Type: AUTO

• Capacity: Max. 100Kg/f

• Stroke: 400mm (No Grip)

• Speed: 1-300mm/min

• Display: Load Zero, Stroke Zero, Return, Up/Down, Peak, Test Mode Free Mode

• Power: 220V/60Hz

• Weight: 30kg

Are you looking for Test Equipments in Korea? Contact Testone (testone@testone.co.kr) a patent plastic testing instruments manufacturer in South Korea, offers wide range of industrial testing instruments.