SRQ Auto, the Florida-based car dealer, helps clients afford quality cars with their range of certified used models and credit application processes.

[BRADENTON, 1/22/2018] – SRQ Auto grants car dreams with their range of affordable pre-owned vehicles. Discerning shoppers looking for quality cars atlower prices can choose from its selection of used cars. The company takes pride in giving clients the best value for their money.

Trusted Dealer in Bradenton

The Florida-based dealer gives clients instant access to an extensive inventory of pre-owned cars. Itprovides new owners the extension of the vehicles original powertrain warranty, protecting them from potential breakdowns and mechanical failures with its Certified Pre-Owned Program.

In itspursuit of excellent quality control, the company implements a comprehensive multi-point inspection for used vehicles with 150,000 miles or that are 15 years old. The inspection process includes checking the following car parts:

• Engine/transmission/drive train

• Braking system

• Exterior appearance and condition

• Structure, frame, and underbody

The meticulous process ensures that all models are in good condition and worth the client’s investment.

Financial Assistance Available

Aspiring car owners dealing with credit problems need not let current credit situations keepthem from purchasing a new car, says the Bradenton dealer. SRQ Auto can help clients get approved for credit applications in four simple steps: fill, contact, review, and drive.

Interested clients must fill out a short credit application first before they consult with the company’s sales representatives. During the process, clients can also review their options and pick out rates that work for them.

“We look at each application on its own merits. This means we can not only get you approved but also get you the best rate available. The lower the rate, the less you spend during your finance term,” guarantees the Florida dealer.

About SRQ Auto

SRQ Auto is a trusted car dealer based in Bradenton, Florida dedicated toserving certified pre-owned vehicles. Due to its extensive inventory of quality cars, it has become one of the area’s most preferred dealerships today. The company grants their clients’ car dreams through a selection of models under $10,000, as well as an array of flexible of finance options for Prime and Sub-Prime clients.

Interested clients can learn more by visiting http://srqauto.com.