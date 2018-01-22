Market Scenario

The smart factory represents the technological and manufacturing development and is combination of high-tech tools and high-tech workers. Smart factory can be defined as a combination of production, information, and communication technologies, having the ability for integration across the entire manufacturing supply chain. The growing demand for sustainable and service-oriented business practices the smart factory is designed. It depends upon flexibility, adaptability, fault tolerance, and risk management.

Smart Factory consists of different technologies such Enterprise resource planning (ERP), Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Automation Controller (PAC), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS) and Human Machine Interface (HMI). Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is the real time management of business processes facilitated by software. Supervisory control and data acquisition is a controlled system architecture which uses computers, graphical user interfaces and network data communications for high-level processes. Human Machine Interface includes the electronics required to signal and control the state of Smart Factory equipment.

The industry players are emphasized on improving the efficiency of manufacturing process which is the major driver in Smart Factory market. Apart from it, developments in internet of things (IoT), focus on power consumption are the factors driving Smart Factory. Usage of robots in has been a market trend. The shortage of skilled and trained workers is observed as a threat in smart factory market. The study indicates that many organizations have increased investments in big data analytics, internet of things (IoT) and cloud technologies which is a booster for the smart factory market.

Global Smart Factory Market is expected to grow at USD 73 Billion by 2022, at 9% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Smart Factory Market are – Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Company (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), General Electric Company (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Cognex Corporation, Oracle Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Yokogawa Electric (Japan), Ametek, Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.) and Fanuc (Japan) among others.

Segments:

Smart Factory by Components:

Industrial robotics (Articulated, Cylindrical, Scara & Cartesian robot)

Control devices

Sensors and actuators

Smart Factory by Technology:

Enterprise resource planning (ERP)

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Automation Controller (PAC)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Smart Factory by End-user:

Machine manufacturing

Oil & gas

Aerospace & defense

Electrical & electronics

Automotive & transportation

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Mining & metals

Food & beverages

Electric power generation

Study Objectives of Smart Factory Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Smart Factory Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Smart Factory market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the Market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the Market for segment by Capacity, Battery Type, Power bank Type, No. of USB ports and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the Market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To Track and Analyze competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Smart Factory Market.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Smart Factory market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific region has shown a considerable growth in smart factory due to technological improvements in the automotive manufacturing sector. The study indicates that countries like Japan, China, South Korea and many others have shown substantial progress in industrial robotics leading to an increase in smart factory market. United States, Germany, France and others are also showing rapid progress in the smart factory market.

