The regions encompassed by this study are

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

In terms of type the market is segmented into

Piezoelectric Sensors

Piezoelectric Actutators

Piezoelectric Transducers

Piezoelectric Motors

Piezoelectric Generators

Others

By Application the market covers

Defense and Aerospace

Automotive

Healthcare

Information and Communication

Consumer Electronics

Others

The top participants in the market are

APC International, Ltd. (U.S.)

Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.)

CeramTec GmbH (Germany)

Piezo Solutions (U.S.)

Piezosystem jena (Germany)

Piezo Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Piezomechanik DR. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH (Germany)

Mad City Labs Inc. (U.S.)

CTS Corporation (U.S.)

Aerotech Inc. (U.S.)

Exelis (U.S.)

Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany)

Table of Contents –

1 Piezoelectric Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Piezoelectric Devices

1.2 Piezoelectric Devices Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Piezoelectric Devices Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Piezoelectric Devices Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Piezoelectric Sensors

1.2.4 Piezoelectric Actutators

1.2.5 Piezoelectric Transducers

1.2.6 Piezoelectric Motors

1.2.7 Piezoelectric Generators

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Global Piezoelectric Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Piezoelectric Devices Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial and Manufacturing

1.3.3 Defense and Aerospace

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Information and Communication

1.3.7 Consumer Electronics

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Piezoelectric Devices Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Piezoelectric Devices Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Piezoelectric Devices (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Piezoelectric Devices Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Piezoelectric Devices Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Piezoelectric Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Piezoelectric Devices Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Piezoelectric Devices Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Piezoelectric Devices Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Piezoelectric Devices Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Piezoelectric Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Piezoelectric Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Piezoelectric Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Piezoelectric Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Piezoelectric Devices Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

