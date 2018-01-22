Market Overview:

The Global Market for Organic Soybean has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach USD 2210.53 million at a CAGR of 17.71% by 2022. High nutritional value of organic soybean and diverse application in various industries, majorly for food based products production (oil and soymeal) is likely to drive the global organic soybean market over the forecast period.

Latin America will dominate the organic soybean market (in terms of value and volume both) with more than 40% of the market share and it is projected to reach a market value of more than USD 800 million at a CAGR of 17.82% by 2022. Asia Pacific is projected witness a high growth rate of 18.25% during the given period owning to high consumption volume of soy sauce and soymeal in the region. High demand for healthy chemical-free products has increased the sale of organic soybean on the global level owning to its high nutritional value. Rising demand for organic ingredients in animal feed has also been playing a key role in the growth of the global organic soybean market from last few years.

On the basis of application, crush based application will dominate the market based on high demand for organic chocolate in confectionery and bakery industries. Rising consumer’s preference for chemical-free healthy ingredients in food products is estimated to escalate its market share. Crush based application is projected to hold a major share of more than 80% and is evaluated to be growing at a CAGR of more than 15% during the given forecast period. Furthermore, feed use based application of uncrushed soybean is evaluated to hold the second largest share and will account for a market value of more than USD 150 Million in the global organic soybean market.

Major Key Players:

Some of the leading players in the global organic Soybean market are: Sapthsathi Organic Agriculture project (S.O.A.P.) (India), Soni Soya Products Pvt Ltd (India), AFG Brasil S/A (Brazil), Grain Millers Inc. (U.S.), Perdue Farms (U.S.), Tyson Foods Inc. (U.S.), Pilgrim’s Pride (U.S.)

Study Objectives of Organic Soybean Market Forecast till 2022

Detailed analysis for individual micro and macro markets for organic soybean

To estimate market size by application and region

To understand the supply and demand dynamics of organic soybean

To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for U.S., Brazil, Russia, China and others

Company profiling of major players and competitive positioning for the organic soybean market

Value chain analysis and supply chain analysis of organic soybean

Analysis of historical market trends and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements related to Organic soybean market

Target Audience:

Organic soybean manufacturers

Organic soybean feed manufacturers

Organic soymeal manufacturing industries

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters

Key Findings: