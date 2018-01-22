Non-rhabdomyosarcoma is considered as soft tissue sarcomas that are mostly occurs in soft tissues: tendons, muscles, nerves, fatty tissues and fibrous tissues. Non-rhabdomyosarcoma can be observed in any pars of the body but mostly it occurs in arms and legs, the head and neck, the chest, abdomen and pelvis. Etiology for non-rhabdomyosarcoma is unknown but researchers found that there are some hereditary conditions which have a susceptibility to non-rhabdomyosarcoma. Possible signs and symptoms of non-rhabdomyosarcoma include pain or swelling in the affected organ, numbness, fever, weight loss and hyperglycemia. A patient who is suffering from cancer and had radiotherapy for another cancer are at high risk for suffering from non-rhabdomyosarcoma. Non-rhabdomyosarcoma can be diagnosed with radiation therapy, proton therapy, computed tomography, positron emission tomography and tissue biopsy. Possible treatment option for non-rhabdomyosarcoma includes chemotherapy and surgical procedures.



Sarcomas (non-rhabdomyosarcoma) are rarely found in adults (1% of all adult cancers) but its prevalent rate is more in case of children (15% of all childhood cancers) in the U.S. every year, stated by the Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA). It has also revealed that, nearly 250 new cases of non-rhabdomyosarcoma are diagnosed in the U.S. every year, where males are affected more as compared to females.

As mentioned above, people who are suffering from various cancers are at a high risk for developing non-rhabdomyosarcoma. With rising prevalence of different types of cancer (lung cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer) the global market for non-rhabdomyosarcoma treatment is significantly increasing. The World Health Organization (WHO) published in 2014, that worldwide 8.2 million people died of cancer in 2012. In 2013, American Cancer Society (ACS) published that, around 300,000 men and 276,000 women died due to cancer in 2012 in the U.S. Moreover, California Journal of Clinical Cancer (CJCC) stated that, one of six U.S. men received diagnosis test for prostate cancer at some point in their lives. However, high cost and technical complexity associated with the diagnosis procedure (detection) of non-rhabdomyosarcoma would hinder the global market demand of non-rhabdomyosarcoma treatment during the study period.



North America and Europe were observed to be the largest non-rhabdomyosarcoma treatment market due to major market players are based in these regions. Moreover, these regions account for the highest number of diagnosed cases performed with respect to various cancers (lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer) every year. In addition, favorable initiatives taken by the federal government also accounted for the non-rhabdomyosarcoma treatment market growth in North American and European regions. Similarly, Asia-Pacific is considered as an untapped market due to lack of proper healthcare facilities in some Asian countries. Asian market growth will be fuelled by the presence of untapped opportunities due to extensive increase in healthcare infrastructure (healthcare cost, healthcare facility and health care budget). Similarly, Asia-Pacific is considered as an emerging market due to growing market penetration in this region. The Rest of the World (RoW) holds fourth position in the global non-rhabdomyosarcoma treatment market due to poor economic and health condition in most of the African countries.



Some of the market players involved in manufacturing the treatment product of non-rhabdomyosarcoma and contributing the global market share includes Glaxo SmithKline plc, Bristol Meyers Squibb, Aventis Pharmaceuticals, Pharmacia Upjohn Co., and Merck & Co. among others.



