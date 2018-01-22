The global nanotechnology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during the forecasted period of 2017-2024.

The global nanotechnology market has witnessed significant growth in the recent years owing to factors such as increasing government support along with rise in the international collaborations among countries. Like many other industries, healthcare &medical device Industry have been tremendously impacted by nanotechnology resulting into significant breakthrough.

The report “Global Nanotechnology Market Outlook 2024” provides exhaustive coverage of the applications, developments and revenue generated for the global scenario. One of the most prominent applications of nanotechnology in healthcare is in drug delivery. Nanoparticles are used to deliver drugs to cancer cells. Particles are engineered in a manner that they are attracted to diseased cells, which allows direct treatment of those cells. This technique reduces damage to healthy cells in the body. Research involving nanotechnology to improve performances and functions of medical devices is also flourishing as many countries. The focus is on increasing specialty hospitals using nanotechnology based medical devices. These devices also find extensive use in active implantable devices across the globe for clinical specialties thus depicting a huge potential for future growth.

The healthcare industry is also rapidly moving towards miniaturization of equipments and use of nanotechnology for diagnostics and treatment of chronic diseases. All these developments in the field of nanotechnology will enable the healthcare industry to detect and to treat various fatal diseases at the initial stages, and cure them before they become deadly, while further help the nanotechnology market to grow.

Owing to these significant innovations & developments, nanotechnology shows a promising future in both healthcare and medical device industry, thus boosting the growth of the overall nanotechnology market globally.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://rncos.viewpage.co/Global-Nanotechnology-Market-Outlook-2024

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Science%20&%20technology.htm