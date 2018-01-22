Smart phones and other mobile apps are largely used in various areas of healthcare like health education, health management, data management, health information, and relative workflow processes. Variety of mobile phone apps have been developed to monitor the health of patients and provide the relative data to physicians. The modern age technology is driving the market growth as it saves time and proves much beneficial in providing medical care to patients in remote areas.



Healthcare industry has exhibited the need for such innovative technologies. Smart phones are playing a vital role in healthcare industry by making medical services easier and even replacing some of the work that would have previously been done on laptops or desktop computers.

The worldwide market for mobile medical apps is growing significantly in developed economies like US and Europe as a significant number of healthcare professionals are using mobile phone medical applications in everyday business activities. Compared to other mobile phone apps segments, there is sluggish growth in popularity of medical apps; however, it is expected to grow rapidly in the coming few years due to increasing dependence on medical apps for patient health monitoring.

Market Segmentation Based on Product

Epocrates

Medscape Mobile

iRadiology

Nursing Central

Care360 Mobile

STAT ICD-9 LITE

Netter’s Atlas of Human Anatomy

EMR apps

Market Segmentation Based on Application

Nursing Tools

Drug References

Study Tools (includes games and flashcards)

Medical Reference

Clinical Support Systems

Research report on mobile medical apps market analyzes this industry based on its market segments and major geographies. Geographies analyzed under this report are

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

This research report also includes complete analysis of current market trends, industry drivers, factors limiting market growth, industry structure, and market projections for upcoming years. The Report also provides analysis of recent technological developments in this industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top industry players.

This report includes review of micro and macro factors significant for existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis.

Major Players

Some of the major players dominating this industry are Apple Inc., Blackberry, Android, Nokia, Motorola, Samsung, Panasonic, Huawei, and others.

