A musical evening ‘Dhrupad Vocal’ was organized at India Habitat Centre on Sunday evening. Disciples of Gundecha Brothers, Rupa Amitabh and the Bihar Brothers (Manish Kumar & SanjivJha) enticed the audience with their Dhrupad vocal recital.

Dhrupad is one of the ancient style of Hindustani classical music that survived today in its original form. The focus on spirituality rather than pure entertainment and the music’s ability to induce a feeling of peace and contemplation in the listener by maintaining purity of the Ragas and the Swaras is the hallmark of this style of music.

The Bihar brothers perform Dhrupad Vocal in Jugalbandi. They are trained in the DagarGayaki style of Dhrupad by the leading exponents of Dhrupad, ‘Gundecha brothers’ Padmashri Umakant & Ramakant Gundecha. Bihar Brothers are the first Dhrupad Vocalists from Bihar to perform the Dagar style of Dhrupad.

Rupa Amitabh who is herself an exponent of Dhrupad under the illustrious Gundecha brothers says “I am very passionate about Hindustani classical music and Dhrupad with its pure ragas and swaras is one of the finest examples of this genre of music. It is an immense pleasure and an honour for me to perform here along with the Bihar Brothers, who are the finest performers of Dhrupad of our time”. The vocal recital by Rupa Amitabh was on Raga PuriyaDhanashree’s ‘Ram naam japiye’, written and composed by her own (composition set to Chautaal), and ‘Aayo mann haath tab’a gharana – written by Padmakar (the famous poet) and composed by Gundecha brothers (composition set to Sooltaal) accompanied on Pakhawaj by Deepak Tiwari.