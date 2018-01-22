Market Research Future Published a Cooked Research “Global Medical Device Coating Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast up to 2023.

Surmodics, Inc. (U.S.), Materion Corporation (U.S.), Hydromer Inc (U.S.), Sono-Tek Corp (U.S.), Speciality Coating Systems Inc (U.S.), Royal DSM N.V (The Netherlands), Precision Coating Company, Inc (U.S.)., and Biocoat Incorporated (U.S.) among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Medical Device Coating Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Medical Device Coating Market –Market Overview

Medical Devices are meant to provide patient safety. To provide both patient safety and extend the life cycle of the Medical Device or implant for as long as possible, medical devices are applied with protective coatings. These coatings can be used on specific parts in a device or they can be used for the entire device. The application of protective coatings on the entire device or some part of the device confer several advantages. Among others, three most common advantages includes elimination of corrosion, reduction of friction and increase in lubricity. The Medical Devices are susceptible to an attack of various germs such as bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens apart from the physical damages. This necessitates the application of a protective coating on the surface of numerous diagnostic and surgical Medical Devices such as stent, cardiac assist devices and needles, among others.

The primary factors responsible for healthy growth of the Global Medical Device Coatings Market includes the increasing geriatric population, growing demand for MISI (Minimal Invasive Surgical Instrument), and continuous innovation in the medical devices. The Antimicrobial Medical Device Coating is the dominating the market with the largest share and it is estimated to grow at a considerable CAGR of during the forecast period. This attributed to the need to tackle bacterial colonization on the orthopaedic implant surfaces. Depending upon application, the Global Medical Device Coating Market is categorized into cardiovascular, orthopaedics, neurology, gynaecology, and others. Cardiovascular is the leading segment, which is growing at the higher CAGR on account of the greater penetration of medical devices in cardiac surgeries and pacemakers.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2120

Medical Device Coating Market- Competitive Landscape

The Global Medical Device Coating Market is witnessing rapid growth primarily driven by growing consumer awareness and rising global sentiments in favour of environmental Surmedics, Inc., Hydromer Inc., Speciality Coating Systems Inc., Royal DSM N.V., Materion Corporation.are the major players in this market. Almost all of them are adopting the expansion, collaboration tactics and launching new products in order to strengthen their market position and meet the growing demand. Growing demand for the coatings and continuous collaborations and agreements between manufacturers, distributers, and marketing firms are key factors for the growth of medical device coating in the global market. Taking into account these competitive trends, the Global Medical Device Coating Market is projected to witness higher competition on the research front during the review period of 2018-2023.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

October 31, 2017– SurModics, Inc has launched a single coat formulation of its most advanced hydrophilic medical device coating Serene®. The newly launched formulated coating solution will help device manufacturer to meet the challenge of achieving the right balance of lubricity and durability for intravascular products).

October, 2016– Hydromer Inc., entered into two separate agreements with its wholly owned subsidiary, Biosearch Medical Products, Inc. for medical device coatings. As stated in the agreement, Biosearch Medical Products, Inc will be serving coating services using patented hydromer lubricious coatings.

July 7, 2016– Precision Coating Company Inc, has expanded its operation in Costa Rica. With this expansion, company will be providing engineering solutions in speciality plastic coatings for medical devices. This new plant was located in El Coyol, Alajuela and has been running on highly automated processes with cutting-edge technology.

August 19, 2015– Hydromer Inc has launched three new medial Ultra-hydrophilic coatings for Urological, Gynaecological and Gastrointestinal catheters and devices. The newly introduced coatings will help catheters to stay longer hydrated (wet) for the use in Urological, Gynaecological and Gastrointestinal.

Access Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/medical-device-coatings-market-2120

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com