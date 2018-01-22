Global Industrial Packaging Market Information by Packaging Type (Flexible & Rigid), by Materials (Metal, Plastic, Paper and Wooden), by Products (Bags, Boxes, Sacks, Barrels, Tanks and Others), by End-User (Food & Beverages, Construction, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Others) and by Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

Industrial packaging is the packaging that is used to deliver goods from producer to consumer. Sometimes goods are delivered from manufacturing center to distribution center where they are packaged for the end customers. The growth in the demand for industrial packaging is expected to be driven mainly by the growth in its end-use industries such chemicals, food & beverages and others. Additionally, increase in the export & import activities and the use of container liners further augment the growth of this market. These liners are used for the bulk shipment of goods & commodities. However, stringent rules & regulations may hamper the growth of industrial packaging market. Industrial packaging market is expected to grow at CAGR of 5% by 2022.

Regional Analysis of Global Industrial packaging Market

Asia-Pacific region dominates the industrial packaging market. The key factors driving the growth in the APAC region are emerging economies, growing awareness of industrial packaging and increasing urbanization and industrialization. This region is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecasted period.

Key Players

The key players of Global Industrial Packaging Market report include- International Paper Company, Grief Inc., Nefab Group, Mondi Group, Amcor Ltd, Bemis Company Inc., Orora Group, Mauser Group, Sigma Plastics Group and Wuxi Sifang Drums Limited Company.

