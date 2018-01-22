This report analyzes and forecasts the market for LNG Carrier at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2017 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global LNG Carrier Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for LNG Carrier during the forecast period. The report predicts the market size of LNG Carrier is expected to reach XX billion by 2023.

According to Exxon Mobil, the demand for natural gas which is essentially methane is expected to double by 2040, that is, more than for any other kind of fuel. Declining prices of natural gas means we could witness a three way battle between coal, crude and natural gas over becoming the choice of primary fuel. Although, not as cheap as coal and crude oil, the natural gas is a clean fuel and fits the global consensus of reducing the global carbon footprint.

Market Insights

The surge in demand for natural gas is likely to have favourable impact on the midstream segment of oil and gas industry as the produced gas would be required to be shipped from production areas to the demand centers across the world. Gas carriers or what we call LNG vessels are of the prime choice while dealing with outbound gas transportation across oceans, and can (demand) experience strong tailwinds.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/26

Segments Covered

Segmentation of the LNG carrier market can be done on the basis of capacity added per type of technology and geography. Prismatic Design, Moss Type and Membrane type are the major type of vessels used to transport LNG. Majority of the LNG Vessels are in between 4,400,000 to 4,800,000 cu ft. in capacity and contains facilities to maintain cryogenic temperatures for storage of natural gas.

Companies Profiled

Samsung Heavy Industries,

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd,

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.,

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.,

China State Shipbuilding Corporation

Others.

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/26

Key topics covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive summary

3. Global LNG Carrier Market Overview

4. IGR- Snapshots

5. Global LNG Carriers Market Analysis –Technology, by Volume and Revenue, 2017 – 2023 (Cubic Feet) (USD Million)

6. Global LNG Carriers Market Analysis, Regional Analysis by Volume and Revenue, 2017 – 2023 (Cubic Feet) (USD Million)

7. Company profiles

Click to View Complete Report @https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/energy_mining_infra/lng_carrier_market