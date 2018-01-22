The Global Linear Vibration Motor Market research report provided by QY Research Groups is the most detailed study about Linear Vibration Motor that is estimated to grow at a tremendous rate over the forecast period 2013-2025. This report contains precise and updated insights in respect with the leading market players and prevailing regions of the business.

The market is segmented on the basis of Product and Application. The section provides beneficial knowledge about the segments of the report.

The major players in the market are

Nidec (Japan)

AAC Technologie (China)

Samsung (Korea)

KOTL (China)

Sanyo (Japan)

DMEGC (China)

JAHWA (Korea)

Precision Microdrives Limited (UK)

Jinlong Corporation (China)

Alvibra (Denmark)

Bluecom Co. Ltd. (Korea)

Immersion Corporation (USA)

The Linear Vibration Motor market in terms of application is classified into

Smartphone

Loudspeaker

Game device

Others

Depending on the Product the Linear Vibration Motor Market is classified into

Moving-coil Type

Moving-iron Type

Moving-magnet Type

Others

The market is sectioned by prevailing regions such as

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Table of Contents –

1 Linear Vibration Motor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Linear Vibration Motor

1.2 Linear Vibration Motor Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Linear Vibration Motor Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Linear Vibration Motor Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Moving-coil Type

1.2.4 Moving-iron Type

1.2.5 Moving-magnet Type

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Linear Vibration Motor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Linear Vibration Motor Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Smartphone

1.3.3 Loudspeaker

1.3.4 Game device

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Linear Vibration Motor Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Linear Vibration Motor Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Linear Vibration Motor (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Linear Vibration Motor Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Linear Vibration Motor Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Linear Vibration Motor Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Linear Vibration Motor Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Linear Vibration Motor Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Linear Vibration Motor Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Linear Vibration Motor Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Linear Vibration Motor Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Linear Vibration Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Linear Vibration Motor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Linear Vibration Motor Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Linear Vibration Motor Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

