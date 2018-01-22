12, January 2018: In an era where a good number of organizations ignore the cries of the needy, and where the ‘system’ pay lips service to the plight of helpless children across the world, ITAVA is presently ‘doing the talk’ by providing housing, food, clothing, education, medical assistance, and entrepreneurial mentorship to all children in Guinea, West Africa, who need help.

Suffice it to say that ITAVA is actually the acronym for ‘It Takes a Village Africa’ – a revolutionary non-profit that was birthed some eight (8) years ago by Fatu Kollie (a former African refugee) to provide all manner of succor to struggling children in Guinea. It is therefore not a surprise that everyone at ITAVA strongly believes that all lives matter.

Since inception, Fatu has been using her own funds to support this enviable outreach. Along the line, family, friends and other well-wishers stepped in, but there is still much work to be done and more grounds to be covered.

It was to this end that ITAVA is seeking support and donations from every one out there for their life-transforming orphanage in Africa.

Speaking passionately, Kollie said; “I am absolutely delighted at what ITAVA is doing for the kids in Guinea, but we can do and achieve more collectively. The emotional and financial burdens of this vision is indeed overwhelming, hence our appeal to you to join us by donating to this positive cause.”

Everyone can make their secured Donations Africa by visiting http://www.itavafrica.org/donate

It is worth noting that presently, ITAVA operates a residential for 26 children taken off the streets, orphans and those with no one to care for them. Not only do they support their basic needs, but they also mentor and walk alongside each child as they grow into their God-given talents and abilities.

“The kids are the heart and core of everything we do at ITAVA. We also provide them with fun activities that they were never able to experience before, such as birthday parties, hair braiding, or playing sports.”

“By making a donation to our orphanage, you are helping us raise an army of children that will grow up to begin to see the problems surrounding them as opportunities to create businesses that will lead to positive change and growth within their communities. Let’s do this together” Fatu Kollie concluded.

To know more about ITAVA, visit – http://www.itavafrica.org/about

