The report “Global Industrial Traction Equipments Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application” highlights key dynamics of Industrial Traction Equipments sector. The potentiality of this sector has been examined along with the significant challenges and growth opportunities. The present market scenario and future predictions of the sector has also been studied in-depth in this report. The report also provides the key market players that are assessed on numerous parameters such as manufacturer’s summary, revenue generation, product portfolio, and sales analysis of Industrial Traction Equipments segment in the forecast period. Also, this report involves major market drivers and restraints of the given market.

Segmentation based on Type includes:

Traction Transformer

Traction Motor

Traction Converter

Segmentation based on Application includes:

Railway

Mining

Oil and Gas

Others

Market competition by top manufacturers:

ABB Ltd.

Alstom SA

Caterpillar Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba International Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

American Traction Systems

Bombardier Inc.

Crompton Greaves Limited

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

VEM Group

TTM Rail – Transtech Melbourne Pty Ltd.

Table of Contents –

1 Industrial Traction Equipments Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Traction Equipments

1.2 Industrial Traction Equipments Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Industrial Traction Equipments Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Industrial Traction Equipments Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Traction Transformer

1.2.4 Traction Motor

1.2.5 Traction Converter

1.3 Global Industrial Traction Equipments Segment by Application

1.3.1 Industrial Traction Equipments Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Railway

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 Oil and Gas

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Industrial Traction Equipments Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Industrial Traction Equipments Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Industrial Traction Equipments (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Industrial Traction Equipments Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Industrial Traction Equipments Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Industrial Traction Equipments Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Traction Equipments Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Industrial Traction Equipments Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Industrial Traction Equipments Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Industrial Traction Equipments Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Industrial Traction Equipments Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Industrial Traction Equipments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Industrial Traction Equipments Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Traction Equipments Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Industrial Traction Equipments Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

