Nowadays the most sagacious people are thinking about how to create a video streaming website. And they’re quite right, it’s a really profitable business because a live streaming website can become a great way to make money.

Today both users and organizations are being increasingly interested in the possibility of conducting webinars, video conferences, master-classes and live interviews. Users want to have fun through live video streaming, and companies are looking for new efficient ways to reach their customers. That’s why live broadcasts are gaining popularity every day. A good example is Twitch resource that, according to Similarweb, records about 300-500 million visits a month all around the world. For example, in December 2016, this index has reached a number of 524.4 million. And these impressive figures characterize not only the demand for this site but also the high earnings of its owners!

Isn’t it impressive? Certainly, it’s worth considering how to make a live streaming website, right? Lucky for you, we can help!

