A hormone replacement therapy is used to balance hormone associated with menopause and growth hormone deficiency. Menopause symptoms are treated with the use of Estrogen therapy (ET). It helps in reducing disturbed sleep, hot flashes, sweating, vaginal dryness and other symptoms caused due to changes of menopause.

Market Insights

The global hormone replacement therapy market was sized over USD 5.97 billion in 2015. The global hormone replacement therapy market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 2.0% and 2.5% during 2017-2023. Increasing in incidence of regularly monitored formulations, technological advancement in drug delivery systems, growing awareness among the patients,Reformulation of permitted drugs are the key factors driving the growth of global hormone replacement therapy market. Moreover, Injectable hormones needs to be stored in cold conditions to preserve their efficiency, high cost of hormone replacement therapy treatment, and the side effect caused by Hormonal replacement therapy are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Increasing frequencies of hormonal imbalance disorders and rising geriatric population suffering from these diseases are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the hormone replacement therapy market by type, by route of administration and by region. Market segmentation based on type includes growth hormone replacement therapy, estrogen replacement therapy, and thyroid hormone replacement therapy. Moreover, Estrogen-replacement therapy accounted for the largest market share of 63.9% in 2015. Oral, parenteral, and transdermal are sub-segment of route of administration.

Company Profiles

Amgen

Genentech

Novo Nordisk, Wyeth

Bayer

MED-EL

Eli Lily, LLC

Merck & Co.

Mylan Laboratories

Pfizer

Novartis

Abbott Laboratories

Key topics covered:

Preface Executive Summary Global Hormone replacement therapy Market Overview Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market : IGR Snapshots Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market By Type (USD Million) 2017 – 2023 Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market By Route of Administration (USD Million) 2017 – 2023 Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million) 2017 – 2023 Company Profiles

