This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Gluten Free Food at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2016 to 2022 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Gluten Free Food Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Gluten Free Food during the forecast period.

Gluten Free Food includes a protein found in barley, rye, wheat and some others that do not contain gluten. Gluten free foods include cassava, corn, fish, low sugar fruits, meat, milk products, nuts, potato, oils soy, sorghum, tapioca, vegetables, and many more. Celiac disease is a derived autoimmune disorder and gluten from grains can cause damage to the digestive system, especially small intestine. Adopting gluten-free food for life is the remedy for this illness. In 2014, the volume of the global gluten free food market was more than 350 kilo tons and the market value was over USD 4 billion in the same year, while in 2015, the volume of gluten free food market surpassed 390 kilo tons. The global gluten free food market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 9.0% and 10.2% during 2016-2022 and reach USD X.XX billion by 2022.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the gluten free food market by type, by distribution channels and region. The market segmentation based on type includes bakery, baby food, confectionery, cereals, pasta, and ready meals and others. Bakery food includes bagels, baking mixes, baking powder, buns, crackers, cookies, and others.

Companies Profiled:

Boulder Brands Inc

Dr Schar AG

Ener-G Foods Inc

Freedom Foods Group Ltd

Genius Foods Ltd

Hain Celestial Group Inc

Hero Group AG

Kellogg’s Company

Kraft Heinz Company

Mrs Crimble’s

Key topics covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Gluten Free Food Market Overview

4. Global Gluten Free Food Market Analysis, by Type (USD Million, KT) 2015 – 2022

5. Global Gluten Free Food Market Analysis, by Distribution channels (USD Million, KT) 2015 – 2022

6. Global Gluten Free Food Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, KT) 2015 – 2022

7. Company Profiles

