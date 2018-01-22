Latest industry research report on: Global Welding Controllers Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Welding controllers are required to adjust the time and welding current necessary to ensure a good weld. These controllers are protected against high transient voltage and spikes. The global welding controllers market mainly includes two types of resistance welding controllers, namely spot welding controllers and seam welding controllers. The use of such controllers as considered in this report is mainly noted in the automotive and auto component manufacturing, electronics and semiconductor, aerospace and defense, and heavy machinery industries.
Technavios analysts forecast the global welding controllers market to grow at a CAGR of 7.17% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global welding controllers market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Welding Controllers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
ARO Welding Technologies
Bosch
Dengensha Manufacturing
TECNA
Other prominent vendors
Colfax
Japan Unix
TECHNAX
CLOOS Robotic Welding
Jetline Engineering
Hypertherm
Market driver
Welding controllers help in meeting quality standards
Market challenge
Emergence of laser welding technology
Market trend
Addressing the issue of skill gaps
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
