Latest industry research report on: Global Transmission Towers Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

A transmission tower is the main supporting structure of overhead transmission lines. It is known by diverse names across the world. In Europe, transmission towers are better known as electricity pylon, while they are called hydro towers in Canada. Three disciplines of engineering are majorly involved in the design of a transmission tower, namely: Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical. It supports electrical wires that are heavy and are needed to be connected at a certain height above the ground. It is necessary that these towers are able to withstand natural calamities, such as storms.

Technavios analysts forecast the global transmission towers market to grow at a CAGR of 7.99% during the period 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Key vendors

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited

KEC International

Nanjing Daji Group

Other prominent vendors

Associated Power Structures

Aster

BS Group

Changshu Fengfan Power Equipment

EMC

Ganges Internationale

IVRCL

Jyoti Structures

Jyoti Americas

Karamtara Engineering

Shandong Dingchang Steel Tower

Skipper

TATA Projects

Union Metal

Weifang Chang’an Steel Tower Stock

Zamil Towers & Galvanizing

Zhejiang Shengda Steel Tower

Market driver

Need for flexible power systems and changing energy landscape

Market challenge

Dependency on electrical equipment imports in emerging countries

Market trend

Transition to smart grid

