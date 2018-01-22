Latest industry research report on: Global Space Habitat Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Space habitat is a concept intended for long-term settlement in outer space. This includes the development of colonies on the surface of other celestial bodies. Engineers and scientists are continuously working on developing various prototype designs to replicate ideal human settlements in the form of a space habitat. Earth provides a sustainable environment to support natural habitats that help living organisms thrive. Other celestial bodies do not provide the same support system as Earth. Several concepts are being studied to make human survival possible on Mars, but there are several impediments as indicated in the following exhibit.

Technavios analysts forecast the global space habitat market to grow at a CAGR of 13.83% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global space habitat market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the matured contracts and R&D funding for space-habitat technologies.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Space Habitat Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Bigelow Aerospace

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

NanoRacks

Orbital ATK

SNC

Other prominent vendors

MAXAM

Armadillo Aerospace

SpaceX

Market driver

Adoption of reusable launch vehicles

Market challenge

Insufficient infrastructure and integrated technology for space colonization

Market trend

Provision to recycle resources in space

