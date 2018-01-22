Latest industry research report on: Global Signal Intelligence System Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Signal intelligence (SIGINT) is information/intelligence gathering by interception of signals, which includes either communication signals or electronic signals of a given target. SIGINT systems form one of the core systems in military defense and fall under the category intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). SIGINT systems provide intelligence on: Threat capabilities, Disposition, Composition, and Intentions.
Technavios analysts forecast the global signal intelligence system market to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global signal intelligence system market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Signal Intelligence System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
BAE Systems
Elbit Systems
General Dynamics
Northrop Grumman
Saab
Other prominent vendors
Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI)
Mercury Systems
Rockwell Collins
Southwest Research Institute (SwRI)
Ultra Electronics
Market driver
Promising market in emerging economies
Market challenge
High grade encryption
Market trend
Small size SIGINT systems
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
